3 Suspected ULFA Terrorists, a Jawan Killed in an Encounter in Nagaland
Representative image. (Reuters)
Nagaland: Three suspected United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) terrorists and one Territorial Army officer were killed in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon district on Tuesday night. The encounter is still on.
During the cross firing, a civilian also lost his life and three jawans were injured.
The Eastern Command tweeted that condition of jawans is 'stable'.
#NEOps 3 terrorists neutralised in encounter in Mon,Nagaland last night. #TerritorialArmy officer martyred & 3 soldiers injured (1/2) @adgpi pic.twitter.com/hxG5tGJ5JW
— EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) June 7, 2017
#NEOps Injured evacuated to hospital. Condition stable. NOK informed. Civilian killed in crossfire. Operations in progress (2/2) @adgpi
— EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) June 7, 2017