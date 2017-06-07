GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

3 Suspected ULFA Terrorists, a Jawan Killed in an Encounter in Nagaland

News18.com

Updated: June 7, 2017, 8:50 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
3 Suspected ULFA Terrorists, a Jawan Killed in an Encounter in Nagaland
Representative image. (Reuters)

Nagaland: Three suspected United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) terrorists and one Territorial Army officer were killed in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon district on Tuesday night. The encounter is still on.

During the cross firing, a civilian also lost his life and three jawans were injured.

The Eastern Command tweeted that condition of jawans is 'stable'.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 8:47 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.