1-min read

3 Teenagers Run Over by Train While Clicking a Selfie on Track

The trio, aged 16-18 years, were allegedly in an inebriated state and were run over near Bidadi, about 30 km from Bengaluru, said police.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2017, 9:51 AM IST
Picture for representational purpose only.
Bengaluru: Three teenagers lost their lives after a train run them over while they were clicking a selfie on the track.

While two were pre-university students in National College here, one was a school dropout, they said.

"The teenagers had planned to go to Wonder La, a fun park on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Some people saw them taking pictures," Ramanagar Superintendent of Police Ramesh Bhanot said.

The victims had bought clothes for the water park and then visited a bar, the police said.

The three friends then went to the railway track nearby for clicking pictures, they said, adding, their bodies were mutilated beyond recognition.

(With PTI inputs)
