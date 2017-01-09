»
3 Trains Cancelled, 41 Delayed Due to Fog

First published: January 9, 2017, 9:41 AM IST | Updated: 15 hours ago
New Delhi: At least 41 trains were running late and three were cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Monday morning, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, nine trains were rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad T Express, New Delhi-Vishakhapatnam Express and Anand Vihar-Garib Rath Express.

At least six international and seven domestic flights arriving in Delhi were delayed due to fog, an Indira Gandhi International airport official said.

