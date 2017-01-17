Jallikattu Ban: 30 Arrested, 240 Taken into Preventive Custody

Madurai: Police on Tuesday arrested 30 persons and detained 240 for defying Jallikattu ( bull taming event) ban in Alangnallur area of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu.

The police on Monday lathicharged protesters who organised a Jallikattu on the third day of the Pongal festival defying the Supreme Court ban.

Read More: Police Lathicharge Protestors After 'Illegal' Jallikattu

Supporters of the sport along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance to allow Jallikattu.

The protesters including men and women, have assembled in the town well known for conducting Jallikattu.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull's hump for a stipulated distance or hold on to the hump for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The court also held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock cart races in the Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country.

Ever since the ban order people have been demanding the central government take necessary legal steps to conduct the sport.