30 Kg Gold Missing From IGI Customs Vault, CBI Arrests Senior Official

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a senior customs official on charges of pilferage of gold seized by customs department at Delhi's international airport.

The suspect, who was presently posted in Sonipat, was produced before a Delhi court and remanded to probe agency custody till 28th May.

It is being suspected that around 30 kilogrammes of gold, in the form of bullion and jewellery, had gone missing from the customs warehouse. The value of stolen gold was estimated at Rs 25 crore.

The theft of gold surfaced during an inspection of vaults by Stock Taking Committee between January 9 to February 21 this year.

It is also alleged that the gold was either stolen or replaced with the non-valuable material in 23 case properties which were seized by the Customs Department over a period of years.

The department keeps gold seized by it in packets in its vaults. It was alleged that the precious material was replaced with non-valuable material by unknown persons.

A Stock-Taking Committee was constituted to analyse valuable items held at customs godown at the airport which found that in a large number of cases the seized gold was missing or was replaced by non-valuable metal.