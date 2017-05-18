DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
30 Years After Bofors, India to Receive First Artillery Guns This Weekend
File image of Sweden-made 155 mm Bofors artillery gun. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Three decades after the controversial Bofors purchase, the Indian Army is all set to receive its first heavy ordnance as the first two guns out of the 145 M777 ultra-light artillery guns it ordered from the US are expected to arrive this weekend, IANS reported.
"In fulfillment of the United States' Foreign Military Sale of 145 M777 ultra-light weight howitzer to India, we are pleased to confirm that the first two weapon systems will land in India ahead of schedule over this weekend," a BAE Systems spokesman said in a statement. The guns were expected to arrive in the June.
The Union Cabinet on November 17 approved the much-awaited deal, which would add tremendous firepower to the Indian Army, especially against China in eastern front.
The $737 million contract has a 30 per cent offset clause worth around $200 million.
The ultra light howitzer is being purchased primarily to deploy on mountains in eastern border with China to provide the much-needed fire power to the Indian Army in the region.
The last artillery guns that India purchased were the much-controversial Swedish Bofors guns in mid-1980s.
