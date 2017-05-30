News18 APP
32 Hindu Inmates Observe Roza With Muslims in Muzaffarnagar Jail

PTI

Updated: May 30, 2017, 8:59 PM IST
32 Hindu Inmates Observe Roza With Muslims in Muzaffarnagar Jail
An Indian Muslim offer prayers before breaking his fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramzan. (Image for representation only. Photo: AP)

Muzaffarnagar: About 32 Hindu inmates lodged in a jail in Muzaffarnagar are observing 'roza', the dawn-to-dusk fast during Ramzan along with 1,174 Muslim prisoners.

According to jail superintendent Rakesh Singh, prison authorities have made special arrangements for the inmates who are performing roza. Milk and dry fruits are being provided to them for 'iftar'.

Out of 2,600 inmates, 1,174 Muslims and 32 Hindus are observing the fast.

First Published: May 30, 2017, 7:06 PM IST
