X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
32 Hindu Inmates Observe Roza With Muslims in Muzaffarnagar Jail
An Indian Muslim offer prayers before breaking his fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramzan. (Image for representation only. Photo: AP)
Muzaffarnagar: About 32 Hindu inmates lodged in a jail in Muzaffarnagar are observing 'roza', the dawn-to-dusk fast during Ramzan along with 1,174 Muslim prisoners.
According to jail superintendent Rakesh Singh, prison authorities have made special arrangements for the inmates who are performing roza. Milk and dry fruits are being provided to them for 'iftar'.
Out of 2,600 inmates, 1,174 Muslims and 32 Hindus are observing the fast.
First Published: May 30, 2017, 7:06 PM IST
Recommended For You
- This Old Picture Of Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar Is Pure Gold
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Berlin
- Nuzhat Fought Taboos to Play Cricket, Picked for ICC World Cup
- War Machine Review: Brad Pitt Is Disappointing In This Satire Gone Wrong