4 Dead, Many Trapped as Bus Stand Roof Collapses in Coimbatore

At least four people were feared killed when the roof of a bus stand collapsed in Somanur, Coimbatore.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2017, 3:26 PM IST
Police said there could be more casualties, as several people are still trapped under the debris. (TV grab)
Coimbatore: At least four people were feared killed when the roof of a bus stand collapsed in Somanur on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Thursday.

Preliminary information reaching rural police headquarters here said that the roof of the shed at the bus stand suddenly collapsed on commuters. Police said there could be more casualties, as several
people are still trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are on at the spot, about 25 kms from Coimbatore.
