1-min read

4 Injured as Security Forces Fire on Mob After 'Braid Chopping Incident'

Residents of a village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district staged a protest after they caught an alleged braid chopper, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2017, 11:27 AM IST
Picture for representation. (AP)
Srinagar: Four persons were injured on Wednesday when security forces fired on a mob in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir following an alleged braid chopping incident, police said.

Residents of a village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district staged a protest after they caught an alleged braid chopper, a police official said.

He said a security forces vehicle passing through the area was stopped by the protesters, who tried to deflate its tyres.

As the mob got violent, the security forces personnel opened fire, resulting in injuries to four persons, the official said.

He said further details of the incident were awaited.
