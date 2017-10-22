Four Killed in Udaipur as Youths Live Stream High-speed Ride
The speeding vehicle, which was coming from Dungarpur crashed into a standing truck on the road, as the youths tried to live stream their car touching speeds of 120 kmph.
Image for representational purposes.
Udaipur: Live streaming their high-speed ride proved fatal for a group of youths after their car crashed into a stationary truck in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Four youths died, while four others were injured.
According to police, the incident took place on Diwali night when the youths had gone out on a road trip. An officer said they were coming from Dungarpur. All of them are aged between 20 and to 25.
A senior police officer said four deceased were seated in the front, while the other four were seated in the back.
The injured have been admitted to MB hospital in Udaipur and the condition of two of them is critical.
According to police, the incident took place on Diwali night when the youths had gone out on a road trip. An officer said they were coming from Dungarpur. All of them are aged between 20 and to 25.
A senior police officer said four deceased were seated in the front, while the other four were seated in the back.
The injured have been admitted to MB hospital in Udaipur and the condition of two of them is critical.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Golmaal Again Review: So Little of it Feels Fresh, Original
- Ashwin Wants to Retire When he Reaches 618 Test Wickets
- Dhoni Was Informed About His Daughter's Birth Through This Cricketer
- Diwali Bash: From Kareena to Deepika, All Celebrate the Festival in Swag
- Films Like Omerta Take Toll on Mental Health, Says Rajkummar Rao