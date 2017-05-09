4 Teachers Suspended After Students Asked to Lift Tops, Get Rid of Jeans In NEET Exam

Kannur: Four teachers were suspended on Tuesday after students complained that they were forced to remove their brassieres and jeans before entering an NEET exam centre in Kerala’s Kannur.

The reason the teachers did so was that the metal detector beeped due to the presence of pins and buttons.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and sought reports from the Regional Director of CBSE and the district police chief.

The issue was also raised in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he would bring the matter to the Centre’s notice and added that the police has been asked to examine the incidents.

Rajesh, the father of a student, had said that his daughter was frisked by lifting her top and was not allowed to wear jeans due to the buttons.

The father said that when his daughter removed the buttons, they sent her back again, this time opposing pockets. Rajesh had to travel for 4 KM to find a pair of leggings for his daughter.

He further alleged he saw a student handing over her brassiere to her mother at the gate. No complaints have been lodged in the alleged incident as yet.

The parents also complained that they couldn't find any official to register their disapproval. Some of the parents also ignored the incident because they avoided creating a scene there.