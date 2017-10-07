An octogenarian woman and her three daughters were found stabbed to death along with their security guard in their house in Mansarovar Park area of east Delhi’s Shahdara on Saturday morning.The crime came to light when a call was made to the police at 7:15am.Police teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation, with sources saying a property dispute may have led to the murders.“One of the women murdered called me the day before yesterday and said she wanted to sell the property behind her house. She said her relatives next door were disputing her right to sell the property,” a neighbour told CNN-News18.(Pradip Pradhan/Network18)The deceased were identified as Urmila (65), Sangeet Gupta (43), Nupur Jindal (35), Anjali Jindal (33) and security guard Rakesh (50).According to IANS, Sangeet, Nupur and Anjali were Urmila's daughters. The report quoted a police officer as saying that preliminary investigation showed there was "no forced entry" into the house and no valuables were stolen.Further details awaited