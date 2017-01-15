4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed in Mumbai; Three Arrested

Thane: Navghar police have arrested three men, who allegedly gangraped and murdered a four-year-old child in Mumbai's Bhayander area.

The child had gone missing from her home on 9 January. Then the victim’s parents registered a complaint with Navghar police station that their child was kidnapped by some unknown person from near their house when she was playing, SP (Rural) Mahesh Patil told reporters in Thane.

According to police, the child was lured and the accused took her to Azad Nagar, where she was reportedly raped and later killed. They had dumped her body in a swamp and then went off to enjoy a meal of fish and rice at a nearby restaurant.

On January 12, her body was found buried in the nullah near Azad Nagar slums.

"A 24-year-old accused who was known to the family of the victim during interrogation admitted that he had raped the girl and killed her, " police said.

The fourth accused in the case is still at large.

In the post-mortem report there were marks of wounds on the head of the girl which could be the cause of her death, police said.

