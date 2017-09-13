4-year-old Girl 'Sexually Assaulted' in Bengaluru School

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a private school and its security guards have been detained for questioning.Police said the girl returned home from school on Tuesday, complaining of "uneasiness and vomiting". Her parents rushed her to a private hospital where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, they added.Deputy commissioner of police (North Bengaluru) Chetan Singh Rathore said medical tests had been conducted and a case under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against unidentified persons. "The girl told her parents she was assaulted inside the school but CCTV footage available from 9.30 am onwards don't corroborate her statement. We have detained the security guards of the school and are questioning them," Rathore said.The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy in a private school in Gurugram in Haryana. Police are also probing if the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed.