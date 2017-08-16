42-year-old Man Electrocuted in Tughlakabad
According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the deceased was getting his water motor fixed by a plumber.
New Delhi: A 42-year-old man died of electrocution while fixing a water motor in his residence. His family has alleged that water entering the basement through an open sewer has caused the death.
The deceased, Amrit Maan worked at an Okhla firm. Maan got married in March last year and is survived by his wife and children.
According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the deceased was getting his water motor fixed by a plumber.
According to the plumber, Maan was electrocuted as soon as he touched the water motor. The plumber then rushed to the neighbours and informed his wife.
It was Maan's neighbours who then rushed him to the Majeedia Hospital in Tughlakabad, where doctors declared him dead and informed the police.
A police team was sent to Maan's residence and a thorough inspection is being conducted.
