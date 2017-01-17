SCORE

POWEReD BY
»
1-min read

43-year-old Man Lynched For Eve-teasing

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 17, 2017, 12:50 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
43-year-old Man Lynched For Eve-teasing
Picture for representation.

Baripada (Odisha) A 43-year-old man was beaten to death by villagers for allegedly eve-teasing a girl at Bangalidahi in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, police said today.

Tutu Singh was attacked with sticks on Sunday night by angry villagers who alleged that the man abused a minor girl.

The man, who was dumped in a critical condition, was found dead on the roadside in the village yesterday, Dhiren Chandra Nanda, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Betnati said.

A case of murder was registered in Baisinga police station against some villagers, he said.

One person was arrested, while two other accused were on the run, he said.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

From Our Network

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.