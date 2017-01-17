43-year-old Man Lynched For Eve-teasing

Baripada (Odisha) A 43-year-old man was beaten to death by villagers for allegedly eve-teasing a girl at Bangalidahi in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, police said today.

Tutu Singh was attacked with sticks on Sunday night by angry villagers who alleged that the man abused a minor girl.

The man, who was dumped in a critical condition, was found dead on the roadside in the village yesterday, Dhiren Chandra Nanda, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Betnati said.

A case of murder was registered in Baisinga police station against some villagers, he said.

One person was arrested, while two other accused were on the run, he said.