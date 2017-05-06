DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
450 Girls Rushed to Hospital After Gas Leak Near Tughlakabad Schools
The students of Rani Jhansi Kanya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya were rushed to hospital after they complained of irritation in the eyes.(Image courtesy: News18 India)
New Delhi: At least 450 students of two government-run girls schools in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area were rushed to hospital after a gas leak at a nearby container depot on Saturday morning. The Delhi Police filed an FIR against unknown persons and launched an investigation.
Barring three, who are still under observation in the Intensive Care Units of two hospitals, the rest have been discharged.
According to the police, a call was received at 7:35 am about some chemical leakage at customs area of Tughlakabad depot, which is located near the schools. Following the incident, teams of police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as CATS ambulance reached the spot.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said a truck carrying 80 cans of chloromethyl pyridine had left the Tuglaqabad Depot on its way to Sonepat. "After coming out of depot the driver parked the truck on the roadside near the Railway Colony in Tuglaqabad to have tea. During this halt, some chemical spilled on the side of the road," it said.
"Tughlaqabad area is safe now. All containers have been emptied and washed," NDRF Director General R K Pachnanda was quoted as saying by PTI.
The students were taken to four hospitals -- the Hamdard Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research, Apollo, Batra and ESIC. One student was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.
The southeast district administration issued a show cause notice to the Customs Department and the Container Corporation Of India Ltd (CONCOR), the custodian of the depot.
"We will take strict action in the matter as hazardous chemicals were stored in the depot," B S Jaglan, district magistrate (southeast), said.
A CONCOR spokesperson said it was a cause of concern and they were looking into the leakage.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was carrying out a study on the medical impact of the fumes.
Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had instructed all Centre-run hospitals to be ready to help the victims. A team of doctors from AIIMS has been put on stand-by to cater to any emergency.
(With PTI inputs)
