48 Trains Running Late, 12 Cancelled, Moderately Affects Flights

New Delhi: Cold conditions continued in northern India on Sunday and a blanket of fog enveloped several parts of the region affecting road and rail traffic.

48 trains were running late while 12 others were rescheduled and 1 cancelled due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

Delhi: 48 trains delayed,12 rescheduled and 1 cancelled #fog — ANI (@ANI_news) January 1, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected.

#Update We are expecting poor visibility in Delhi, Dubai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Agartala, Kolkata, Guwahati & Bengaluru.(1/2) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 31, 2016

All passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport (2/2) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 1, 2017

Weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy day with moderate to shallow fog appearing on Monday morning.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the maximum temperature was pegged at 20.3 degrees, also a notch above the normal, a MeT department official said.