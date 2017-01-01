»
1-min read

48 Trains Running Late, 12 Cancelled, Moderately Affects Flights

News18.com

First published: January 1, 2017, 8:11 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Passengers wait at a railway station as a train arrives amid dense fog (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Cold conditions continued in northern India on Sunday and a blanket of fog enveloped several parts of the region affecting road and rail traffic.

48 trains were running late while 12 others were rescheduled and 1 cancelled due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected.

Weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy day with moderate to shallow fog appearing on Monday morning.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the maximum temperature was pegged at 20.3 degrees, also a notch above the normal, a MeT department official said.

