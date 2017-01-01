48 Trains Running Late, 12 Cancelled, Moderately Affects Flights
Passengers wait at a railway station as a train arrives amid dense fog (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Cold conditions continued in northern India on Sunday and a blanket of fog enveloped several parts of the region affecting road and rail traffic.
48 trains were running late while 12 others were rescheduled and 1 cancelled due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.
Delhi: 48 trains delayed,12 rescheduled and 1 cancelled #fog
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 1, 2017
Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected.
#Update We are expecting poor visibility in Delhi, Dubai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Agartala, Kolkata, Guwahati & Bengaluru.(1/2)
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 31, 2016
All passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport (2/2)
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 1, 2017
Weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy day with moderate to shallow fog appearing on Monday morning.
The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the maximum temperature was pegged at 20.3 degrees, also a notch above the normal, a MeT department official said.
