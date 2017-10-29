5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley
"An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.15 p.m. yesterday," an official at the Met Office said.
Representative Image.
Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted the Kashmir Valley on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. There was, however, no loss of life or damage to property.
"An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.15 p.m. yesterday," an official at the Met Office said.
"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Hindukush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 100 km," he said.
"The coordinates of this earthquake are latitude 36.2 degrees north and longitude 70.5 degrees east," added the official.
Kashmir Valley is vulnerable to earthquakes as it is situated in a highly sensitive seismological region.
Temblors have wrought havoc in the valley in the past.
"An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.15 p.m. yesterday," an official at the Met Office said.
"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Hindukush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 100 km," he said.
"The coordinates of this earthquake are latitude 36.2 degrees north and longitude 70.5 degrees east," added the official.
Kashmir Valley is vulnerable to earthquakes as it is situated in a highly sensitive seismological region.
Temblors have wrought havoc in the valley in the past.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Is Giving Tough Competition to All Bollywood Divas in this Picture
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign
- India vs New Zealand: 10 Reasons to Watch the Third ODI at Kanpur
- Steelbird Hi-GN Helmet Review - Safety With Hygiene
- WhatsApp 'Delete For Everyone' Feature: Now Unsend Wrongly Sent Messages