5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley

Updated:October 29, 2017, 8:16 AM IST
Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted the Kashmir Valley on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. There was, however, no loss of life or damage to property.

"An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.15 p.m. yesterday," an official at the Met Office said.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Hindukush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 100 km," he said.

"The coordinates of this earthquake are latitude 36.2 degrees north and longitude 70.5 degrees east," added the official.

Kashmir Valley is vulnerable to earthquakes as it is situated in a highly sensitive seismological region.

Temblors have wrought havoc in the valley in the past.
