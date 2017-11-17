5 IS Recruits Held in Kerala Received Money From Gulf Country Before Trying to Leave for Syria

Kerala Police have found that five people arrested in Kannur for suspected Islamic State links received financial help from a Gulf country before their planned journey to Syria.Five people were arrested on October 26 in Kannur police with suspected IS links.Of the five, three were PFI workers. They were trying to go to Syria and had about $400 with them.Police sources also say that another $40,000 has been transferred into the account of one of the arrested, Midhilaj. Police have identified that the cash was transferred through KOP Tasleem.They are also investigating where he got the cash from and on whose advice he transferred it.Police had been monitoring the accused for some months before making the arrests on October 26.