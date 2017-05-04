5 Killed as Vehicle Comes Under Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir

Bhaderwah: Five people were killed while several others injured when a mini bus was hit by an avalanche on the Bhaderwah-Basholi Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday.

The avalanche hit the vehicle while it was way to Bhaderwah from Bani. The avalanche rolled down into a 1500-feet gorge, according to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers clearing the snow and debris near Chattar Gali pass, 38 kms from Bhaderwah.

The bus was carrying 12 passengers. BRO workers along with some locals started rescue operations and also informed the police, said SDPO, Bhaderwah, Birjesh Sharma.

"As of now three of the injured, including driver of the vehicle, have been rescued and sent to Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah," he said.