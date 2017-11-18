5-year-old Raped by Teacher Inside Madrasa in Mumbai
He said the accused was an Arabic language teacher who had joined the madrassa just 15 days ago.
Image for representation.
Thane: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a teacher inside a madrasa in Mumbra area, following which the accused was arrested.
"The 35-year-old accused, who hailed from Bihar, raped the girl a number of times last week. He was arrested last night," C M Mujwar, Inspector at Mumbra police station said.
After the girl told to her mother about her ordeal, a complaint was lodged at Mumbra police station last evening, the police inspector said.
A case for raping a woman under twelve years of age of age and relevant sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 was registered, the police said, adding a probe was underway.
