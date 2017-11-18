GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5-year-old Raped by Teacher Inside Madrasa in Mumbai

He said the accused was an Arabic language teacher who had joined the madrassa just 15 days ago.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2017, 2:03 PM IST
Image for representation.
Thane: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a teacher inside a madrasa in Mumbra area, following which the accused was arrested.

"The 35-year-old accused, who hailed from Bihar, raped the girl a number of times last week. He was arrested last night," C M Mujwar, Inspector at Mumbra police station said.

He said the accused was an Arabic language teacher who had joined the madrassa just 15 days ago.

After the girl told to her mother about her ordeal, a complaint was lodged at Mumbra police station last evening, the police inspector said.

A case for raping a woman under twelve years of age of age and relevant sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 was registered, the police said, adding a probe was underway.
