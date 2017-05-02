5 Years' Jail for Former Thiruvananthapuram Health Services Directors in Corruption Case

Thiruvananthapuram: A special vigilance court has sentenced former directors of health services V K Rajan and K Shylaja to five years in jail, along with a fine of Rs 52,00,000, in a corruption case in Thiruvananthapuram. V K Rajan was the DHS, and K Shailaja was the District Medical Officer in Thiruvananthapuram.

In 2002, they had purchased Hepatitis-B vaccine even when the state didn't have a vaccination programme, causing a loss of Rs 1.49 crore to the state exchequer.

The duo was accused of conspiring and encouraging other officials in the department to procure an excess stock of Hepatitis-B vaccine in the name of a vaccination programme in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The stock was procured at an exorbitant cost from different firms in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Store Verification officer Sadasivan Nair, Pharmacist and Store Keeper K Mohammed and Store Superintendent Augustine Thomas under the directorate of health service also featured in the list of those accused in the case.

Sadasivan Nair and K Mohammed were exonerated by the court for lack of evidence against them. Augustine Thomas did not face the trial as he died before the trial began.

The state health department had removed K Shylaja from the post of Director of Health Services (DHS) in November 2009 after Vigilance department initiated steps to prosecute her in the corruption case. Shylaja was then made the director of Kerala AIDS Control Society and retired from there.