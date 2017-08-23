50 Students Hospitalised in MP After Ammonia Cylinder Explosion

At least 50 children fell ill after a cylinder containing ammonia gas exploded close to the private school in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.Police said the students of Bharat Bharti School on Narsinghpur Road complained of uneasiness after inhaling the gas and were taken to a hospital.The explosion occurred at a cold storage near the school and there was panic among people of the area after the cylinder blast.Authorities said close to 800 kids were present in the school at the time of the incident. A few teachers were also taken to the hospital.District Collector JK Jain, who visited the kids at the hospital, said the cold storage was not sealed and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.Jain was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari, said the students have been discharged from the hospital.A senior police officer said they are questioning staffers of the cold storage.