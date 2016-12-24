52 Trains Delayed, 1 Cancelled Due to Fog in Parts of North India

New Delhi: Fifty-two trains were delayed and one other was cancelled on Saturday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express was delayed by 14 hours, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar was running over 13 hours behind schedule, Sikkim Mahananda Express and Udyan Abha Toofan Express were over 12 hours late.

The official also said that at least five trains were rescheduled.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, flight operations were not affected on Saturday.

Foggy Saturday morning in Delhi

It was a foggy Saturday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 am was 92 percent and the visibility was 100 metres.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.