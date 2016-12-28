52 Trains Delayed, 10 Rescheduled Due to Fog
Representative image (PTI File Photo)
New Delhi: At least 52 trains were running late and 10 rescheduled on Wednesday due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.
According to the Northern Railway official, the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was running over 24 hours behind schedule, the Sealdah Rajdhani Express was running 23 hours behind its schedule and the Swatantrata Senani Express was over 20 hours late.
The official also said that 10 trains were rescheduled.
Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were only moderately affected and no flight was kept on hold on Wednesday.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'