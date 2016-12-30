52 Trains Delayed, 12 Rescheduled Due to Fog
A security person at the Old Faridabad Railway Station in Faridabad. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: At least 52 trains were running late while 12 others were rescheduled on Friday due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.
According to the Northern Railway official, the Patna Rajdhani was running 25 hours late, the Brahmaputra Mail was running 24 hours behind schedule and the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was over 22 hours late.
The official also said that 12 trains were rescheduled.
Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected on Friday.
Int'l flights delayed at Delhi's IGI-Arrival 11,Departure 2;Domestic flights delayed-Arrival 1,Diverted 1,Departure 12 & 2 cancelled #fog pic.twitter.com/BxL60HsC7N
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Recommended For You
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash