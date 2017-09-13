52-year-old Woman Beaten up, Acid Poured on, Dies in Bihar

: A woman, accused of practicing witchcraft, was mercilessly beaten up, and acid was poured on her body on Tuesday in Bihar’s Begusarai district. She was found dead the next morning.Puja Devi, 52, a resident of Pannapur Village under Matihani police station, was constantly being targeted for all the unfortunate incidents in the village for quite some time, Shravan Kumar, Devi's younger son, told ETV.Both of her sons were away on Tuesday night, attending a family function in a nearby village. Upon return, they found their mother was dead.Dileep Kumar, Deputy Mukhiya of the Panchayat, said, “We found that her legs and hands had been tied. Attackers might have done that to limit her movements. Then, she was smothered with a heavy object. She was not spared even after her death, and acid was poured on her face. It was a horrific scene as we saw her eyes bulged and swollen face blackened due to burning.”Shravan alleged that some village strongmen were threatening her mother of consequences for allegedly practicing witchcraft. “They told my mother to leave this village. We belong to a very poor family. We are dependent on daily wages, and we mostly work in the fields of landowners who we suspect are responsible for my mother’s death.”However, Matihani Police Inspector Sunil Kumar refused to comment on the causes of her death, saying it would not be proper to conclude anything before investigation. “We are sending the body for post-mortem. However, this is evident that the lady was killed mercilessly. We will nab the culprits soon,” he said.