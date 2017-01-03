59 Youth Joined Militancy Post Burhan Wani's Killing: J&K Govt

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that a total of 59 youths in the Valley joined militant ranks after the killing of Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year.

"As reported by CID headquarters, 59 youth have joined militant ranks after 8th July, 2016", Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to the question by MLA Mubarak Gul in the state Assembly here.

The state government has notified a surrender policy which was superseded by rehabilitation policy to encourage the misguided youths and militants to abjure violence and "accept the integrity of India and the Constitution", Mehbooba, who holds the home portfolio, said.

The policy was notified so that they can join the national mainstream and lead a normal life, she said.

According to the policy, the state government will provide them incentives including fixed deposits of Rs 1.50 lakh, payment of monetary incentive for surrender of weapons and stipend for a period of 3 years at the rate of Rs 2,000 per month from the date of surrender, the chief minister said.

Under the above policy of 2004, 437 cases of surrendered militants were received from 2004 till date, Mehbooba said.

As many as 216 cases have been finalised and monthly incentives of Rs 2.68 cores have been paid, she said adding 219 cases have been rejected.