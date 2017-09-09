6-year-old Dies After Being Run Over by School Bus in Ghaziabad

#Visuals 6-year-old dies after being run over by a school bus in Kavi Nagar area, when she was returning home from school. #Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/NeX6apCCpK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 9, 2017

: A 6-year-old girl died on Saturday after a school bus ran over her when she was returning from school in Ghaziabad's Kavi. The girl, Sonia Kashyap, was hit when she was going back home. Onlookers said that driver's negligence caused the girl's tragic death.The incident came a day after a seven-year-old student was murdered at Ryan International School, Gurgaon. Police have arrested a bus driver, who confessed to trying to sexually assault the kid, and upon his failure, slitting the throat of the class 2 student.Ryan International School's acting principal has been suspended. The National Child Rights Commission had on Friday evening, prima facie, held school's negligence as the cause of the murder.The school washroom, where the body of Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood, was used by bus drivers and conductors, according to the arrested bus conductor, Ashok.The police produced Ashok before the magistrate on Saturday and were granted 3-day custody of the driver to further interrogate him.