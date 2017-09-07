Seven Coaches of Shaktikunj Express Derail in UP’s Sonabhadra

Seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktikunj Express derailed near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. No casualties have been reported yet.“The accident occurred at around 6:30am and we have already cleared out the site," Railway ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said.“All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:30am all of them had left the spot. All passengers are safe and no one was injured,” he said.The train was running at a speed of about 40 km/hr which, officials say prevented any injuries when the incident occurred.This is the third derailment in Uttar Pradesh in less than a month. On August 19, the Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156.About 100 passengers were wounded when 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express train derailed after crashing into a dumper which strayed on to the tracks in Auraiya district on August 23.(with inputs from PTI)