7 More Children Lose Battle to Encephalitis in Gorakhpur's BRD College

: The horror once again returned to Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College as 42 children died in the last 48 hours. Of 36, 7 children were suffering from Encephalitis, while remaining died of neonatal jaundice and other diseases.The tragedy came two weeks after 70 children lost their lives due to the alleged shortage of oxygen in the hospital. However, the probe conducted by the Principal Secretary claimed there was no lack of oxygen.Encephalitis, a disease that has consumed innumerable lives over the past four decades in the constituency of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was said be the cause behind the demise of 7 children.Dr P K Singh, who was recently appointed the working principal of the BRD medical college, told ETV that on August 27 and 28, 6 and 10 children died respectively when they were under treatment in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).Singh added that Pediatrics ICU recorded 11 deaths on August 27 and 15 deaths on August 28.The number is likely to go up as more deaths occurred on Wednesday, but the hospital administration was yet to comment on that.The total number of deaths at the BRD hospital due to Encephalitis has risen to 175 now. Patients from the adjoining cities, districts and even from border areas of Bihar and Nepal come to this hospital for treatment.Earlier today, former Principal BRD Medical College Hospital Dr Rajiv Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla were arrested by the UP Special Task Force in Kanpur. Both of them were named in the FIR lodged by the government after a report by the Principal Secretary.On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, UP STF and police raided the house of Dr Kafeel Khan, but he was not there. SSP Gorakhpur has said that if Dr Kafeel does not cooperate in the investigation, they would have to arrest him.