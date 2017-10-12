7th Pay Commission Benefits Extended to Teachers, Academic Staff of Varsities

: Following the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised pay scales for close to eight lakh teachers and academic staff of higher education institutes.The move will benefit 7.58 lakh teachers and academic staff equivalent to them in 106 universities and colleges funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD ministry. More than 300 state-funded universities and 12,912 government and private aided colleges affiliated to state public universities also fall within the ambit of the revised pay computation."In addition, the revised pay package will cover teachers of 119 centrally funded technical institutions -- IITs, IISc, IIMs, IISERs, IIITs and NITIE," a statement said after the meeting.HRD minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the approved pay scales would be applicable from January 1, 2016.The annual central financial liability on account of this measure would be about Rs 9,800 crore."The implementation of the pay revision will enhance the teachers' pay in the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800 as against the extant entry pay due to the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission for the pay of teachers. This revision would register an entry pay growth in the range of 22 per cent to 28 per cent," the statement said.For state government funded institutions, the revised pay scales will require adoption by the respective state governments.The Centre will bear the additional burden of the states on account of revision of pay scales. The measures proposed in the revised pay structure are expected to improve quality of higher education and also attract and retain talent, Javadekar said.(With PTI inputs)