The Top Constitutional Post in India, according to law is of the President, however even after the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the President's salary is less than a Cabinet Secretary’s pay.As per the current pay scale, the salary of the President of India is Rs 1.5 Lakh/month while the same for Cabinet Secretary is Rs 2.5 Lakh/month.This stark difference is expected to be amended if the Union Cabinet accepts the demands of Central Government employees which will increase the Minimum Pay and Fitment Factor of the Central Government employees across India including the President, Vice-President and Governors of the states.The President of India is also the Commander of all 3 Armed Forces of the country viz the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force; however the President’s salary is less than the salaries of the Heads of the 3 Defence Forces.Under the current scenario, the remuneration of Vice-President of the country accounts to Rs 1.25 Lakh/month and the same for the Governors of different states amounts to Rs 1.10 Lakh/month which is surprisingly less in contrast to other top-bureaucratic posts like that of a Secretary in the Union Government that is Rs 2.25 Lakh/month.As per reports, if the revision to 7CPC is approved by the Union Cabinet, the salaries of the President, Vice-President and the Governors will increase manifold to Rs 5 Lakh/month, Rs 3.5 Lakh/month and Rs 3 Lakh/month respectively.It is notable here that the pay hike of these Top posts in India was last raised in the year 2008 after which no government has approved to further give a Pay Hike to the post of President, Vice-President or Governor.