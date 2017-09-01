7th Pay Commission – Odisha Government Employees To Get Hike from September Salary; Know the Revised Grade Pays

Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik this week announced about the revised pay scales for State Government employees following the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. This pay hike is applicable from today i.e. September 1st 2017 and will reflect on the salary that the employees will draw for the month of September.The 7th Pay Commission announced the revised pay scales for all Central Government Employees and the same were affirmed by the Modi Government nearly 2 months ago.Soon after, Odisha’s Finance Minister, S.B. Behera in an interview insinuated that the government may soon implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission so as to give the State Government employees a pay hike.This move is expected to benefit at least 8 lakh Government employees out of which 4.5 lakhs are regular employees whereas 3.5 lakhs are pensioners. Despite the fact that this action of implementing the pay hike will cost the Government an additional ₹ 4500 Crores per annum, the decision is momentous.Group Current Basic Salary After 7th Pay CommissionGroup A 21,000 56,100Group B 13,500 35,400Group C 7,100 19,000Group D 6,450 18,000However, despite this good news, few employees unions seemed disappointed with the decision regarding the time of implementation. They further urged the Government to implement the revised play scales from January 2016 instead of September 2017, as the same was done for the Central Government employees.