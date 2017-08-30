GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
7th Pay Commission: Odisha to Implement Recommendations from September

"My government has decided to implement the recommendations of the Committee constituted for examination of 7th Pay Commission and its adoption for the state government employees," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told reporters.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2017, 8:53 AM IST
File photo of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik/PTI
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced implementation of the seventh Pay Commission recommendations for 8 lakh employees and pensioners.

"My government has decided to implement the recommendations of the Committee constituted for examination of 7th Pay Commission and its adoption for the state government employees," Patnaik told reporters.

Around 4.5 lakh serving state government employees and 3.5 lakh retired employees will be benefited, he said adding that annual additional expenditure on this count would be about Rs 4,500 crore.

"The state government employees will get the pay hike from September's salary onwards," Patnaik said.

Employees unions, however, expressed displeasure over the time of implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

They have been demanding implementation of the pay commission recommendations from January 1, 2016 as done by the central government.
