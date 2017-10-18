7th Pay Commission: Rajasthan Government Announces Salary Hike For Employees

Ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday implemented the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, a decision that will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners.Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Tuesday in a statement.Raje said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th pay commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October.She said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears.The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare, she added.