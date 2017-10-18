GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

7th Pay Commission: Rajasthan Government Announces Salary Hike For Employees

Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Wednesday in a statement.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2017, 9:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
7th Pay Commission: Rajasthan Government Announces Salary Hike For Employees
File image of Vasundhara Raje. (image: REUTERS)
Jaipur: Ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday implemented the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, a decision that will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners.

Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Tuesday in a statement.

Raje said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th pay commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October.

She said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears.

The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare, she added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES