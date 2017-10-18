7th Pay Commission: Rajasthan Government Announces Salary Hike For Employees
Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Wednesday in a statement.
File image of Vasundhara Raje. (image: REUTERS)
Jaipur: Ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday implemented the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, a decision that will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners.
Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Tuesday in a statement.
Raje said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th pay commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October.
She said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears.
The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare, she added.
Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Tuesday in a statement.
Raje said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th pay commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October.
She said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears.
The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare, she added.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Has a Promising Career: Trent Boult
- Have You Read Bigg Boss S1 Host Arshad Warsi’s View About the Show Yet?
- Top 10 Cars Sold in September 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?