8 Days On, Haryana Girls on Hunger Strike Against Harassment
Police are trying to end the strike but we will continue till we see written orders from the government,”a Class 11 student said.
Rewari: Protesting against the harassment they face on the way to school, a group of girl students of a government school in Haryana’s Rewari district have been sitting on a hunger strike for past eight days.
“We cannot tolerate this harassment. Police are trying to end the strike but we will continue till we see written orders from the government,” a Class 11 student told CNN-News18.
However, the Superintendent of Police in Rewari, Sangeeta Kalia, told CNN-News18 that not even a single incident of eve-teasing has been reported in the last one year from the area.
Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma assured help to the students. “Top officials of the district will go to school today to meet the girls. The order to upgrade the school was issued but some formalities are still left to be completed,” he said.
