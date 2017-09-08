8 Die in Bihar Hospital After Being Transfused With 'Expired Blood'

: In a tragic incident at Bihar's Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), 8 patients lost their lives in the last two weeks after the alleged transfusion of expired blood.Alert junior doctors of the hospital made this revelation on Friday accusing hospital’s blood bank department of tampering with the expiry date and batch numbers printed on the blood bags.DMCH medical superintendent Santosh Mishra and deputy superintendent Baleshwar Sagar initially defended the hospital, but after realizing the seriousness of the issue, they ordered the formation of a six-member investigation committee.All departmental heads have been included in the committee, which would submit its report within a week. Om Prakash, in charge of the blood bank, refuted allegations of tampering with blood bags and asserted that all bags were fully tested.Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey told News18 that he had sought a detailed report from the Hospital, and assured strict action would be taken if allegations found true.Junior doctor Surya Prakash narrated the whole incident. “Angry people were clashing with us when some of the patients died just after blood transfusion. However, soon, we realized something was wrong when a patient, comparatively in a good shape, started signs of restlessness once we started transfusing blood to him. We immediately stopped the process and he was saved.”Another doctor Neeraj Singh demanded a thorough probe saying, “We, the juniors, are made responsible for any lapses. Even angry relatives of patients also target us.”He also showed a blood bag on which printed details were visibly tampered with, and 3 (denoting month) was made 8 with the help of a pen.