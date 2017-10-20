8 killed After Portion of Bus Depot Building Collapses in Tamil Nadu
The crew members of TNSTC were sleeping in the building, constructed in 1952, when the collpase happened around 3.30 am, killing them on the spot.
A portion of an over six-decade-old building collapsed at 3.30 am. (Photo: Twitter)
Nagapattinam: A portion of an over six-decade-old building of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation's Porayar branch in the district collapsed Friday morning, killing eight crew members, police said.
Three others sustained injuries, they added. The crew members of the TNSTC were sleeping in the building, constructed in 1952, when the collpase happened around 3.30 am, killing them on the spot, they said.
The three others who sustained injuries were rushed to Karaikal General Hospital. Nagapattinam District Collector Dr C Suresh Kumar visited the spot and conducted enquiries.
State Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar is rushing to Porayar, officials said.
