1-min read

9 Dead, 6 Injured as Tempo Falls Into Gorge in J&K

The tempo fell into the gorge at the Chechi Nallah area in the Mahore belt of Reasi district on Wednesday morning.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2017, 12:05 PM IST
Representational image
Jammu: A vehicle carrying passengers skidded off and rolled down a 200-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district killing nine people and injuring six others, police said on Wednesday.

The tempo fell into the gorge at the Chechi Nallah area in the Mahore belt of the district on Wednesday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Tahi Sajad Bhat told PTI.

He said nine people were killed and six others injured in the incident and a rescue operation has been launched.

The SSP said the injured are being shifted to the hospital and efforts are being made to recover the bodies.
