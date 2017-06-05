900-year-old Antique Buddha Idol Stolen From Tawang, Recovered in Delhi

New Delhi: A 12th century idol of Terton Pema Lingpa, which was stolen from the house of head cheepa (head Lama) in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, was recovered by the crime branch of Delhi Police on Monday.

On June 4, 2017, a team under the supervision of DCP Madhur Verma, got the information about the idol when they were trying to sell the idol in Majnu ka Tila, North Delhi.

ACP Sanjay Sherawat and inspector Sunil laid a trap. The thieves visited Delhi to sell the idol for Rs 1.4cr.

The accused have been identified as Ngawang Tsundue (29), and Lobsang Gakey Sherpa (26).

During interrogation, Tsundue confessed to stealing the statue. He said he came to India in 2009-2010, but he is a permanent resident of Tibet. During his stay in Himachal Pradesh, he met with the daughter of head of Cheepa, Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. He married her but later got divorced.

During his stay, he got aware of the high religious and social value of the idol. He knew he would get a lot of money if he sold the idol.

Police will get the transit remand and will hand over the accused and the property to Arunachal Police.