DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
95 Kashmiri Youth Joined Militancy During Last One Year: Police
Security personnel during a cordon and search operation in Shopian, Kashmir on Thursday to flush out militants holed up inside homes. (Getty images)
Srinagar: As many as 95 Kashmiri youth have joined militancy during the last one year, raising to 200 the total strength of the militants active in the valley, a senior police official said on Monday.
"There are over 200 militants active in Kashmir. 95 youth have joined the militant ranks in the past year," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) S J M Gillani told reporters.
He said while 110 militants are locals, rest of them are foreigners.
On the social media ban imposed by the government, Gillani said impact of the ban will be assessed at the end of the one-month period.
"After the one-month period (is over), the ban on social media will be reviewed," he said.
The state government imposed a ban on 22 websites and social media applications last month as it believed that these platforms were being misused by inimical elements to stoke trouble in Kashmir.
Recommended For You
- India Announce Team for Champions Trophy, Dhawan and Shami Return
- SRK Makes an Interesting Revelation About Smriti's Stepdaughter
- Meet the Guy on a 25,000 Km Motorcycle Road Trip, From Australia to Sweden via Delhi
- Xiaomi to Launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's All You Need to Know
- Ex-Lovers Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Are Back Together?