RBI Says 99% of Banned Currency Came back; Oppn Calls Demonetisation a Failure

The Reserve Bank of India has revealed in its annual report that Rs 15.28 lakh crore, or 99 per cent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore scrapped currency notes, came back into the system after demonetisation. But about 89 million units of the demonetised Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, didn’t come back into the system.The share of the newly introduced Rs 2,000 notes in the total value of banknotes in circulation till March-end was a little more than 50 per cent. Post demonetisation, the cost of printing notes more than doubled from Rs 3,421 crore in FY'16 to Rs 7,965 crore in FY’17, on account of new currency printing, the RBI said in its report.The overall currency in circulation into the system had come down by 20.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.This is the first time the central bank is revealing details on the remonetised notes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes on November 8 last year.The next few days saw long queues at bank branches to deposit and exchange the demonetised banknotes. With people facing inconvenience, the government’s decision to ban old currency notes and handling of the whole process came under scrutiny. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel appeared before a probing parliamentary panel several times, but the total number of demonetised currency notes deposited in banks remained elusive for long.The data has given the Opposition ammunition to attack the Narendra Modi government, which has been bullish on the note ban exercise. Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, chastised the government and said the RBI should be “ashamed for recommending demonetisation."“99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?” he tweeted. “RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize,” he further said.Left leader Sitaram Yechury called the note ban anti-national and said boasts of black money, terror and counterfeit currency ending with it have all fallen flat. “Lives & livelihoods lost, the economy got a shock and workers lost their jobs. India can never forgive Modi govt for this anti-national act,” he tweeted.