A Bullet for a Bullet Will Make UP Crime-Free, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Slamming the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government for the poor state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said he has given total freedom to police department to nab the criminals.“Police in UP will now respond to a bullet with a bullet. Unlike the previous government, I have given full authority to the force to deal with criminals in the most appropriate way possible,” he said.According to the state government, in the last six months, 420 encounters with the criminals have taken place, in which four criminals were killed in Shamli, three in Azamgarh and two in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. Nine accused were killed in Meerut Zone, while one encounter took place in Lucknow. Close to 868 lesser known criminals have been sent to jail.Additionally, a total of 88 police personnel were also injured during these encounters.When asked about a rise in police encounters, he said, “This stringent way of dealing with criminals has them panicking. Giving full authority to the force has boosted their morale and they are working better, with no political interference,” the CM said, adding that culprits will not be spared at any cost.Addressing the issue of riots and communal clashes in Saharanpur, Adityanath said it was a clash between two castes. “In the six months that I have been in power, there has not been a single riot. What happened in Saharanpur was a struggle between two castes. I personally monitored the situation there and it is under control.”