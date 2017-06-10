Misinformation Campaign Going On in Kashmir, Says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reiterated Kashmiri youth were being “brainwashed” through a “disinformation campaign” and stressed on the need for better technology to fight terrorism.

“A disinformation campaign is being run in Kashmir where the youth is being brainwashed. They then resort to stone-pelting,” General Rawat said at an Indian Military Academy (IMA) parade in Dehradun.

ALSO READ | Women to be Allowed in Combat Roles, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

“We need to think ahead of the insurgents…. Technology is important to fight terrorism. If we have modern technology and it is used properly, citizens will not be inconvenienced and we will also be successful,” the Army chief told reporters.

ALSO READ | Karat Attacks Army Chief Over Handling of Kashmir Protests, BJP Returns Fire

General Rawat’s statement comes two days after he said Pakistan was spreading disinformation among the youth of Kashmir. “Pakistan is spreading disinformation among the youth of Kashmir with doctored videos and messages. This is further supported by some of the people in the Valley who spread it and glamorise the young boys who have joined terrorist organisations,” he had told ANI. “We are raising our modernisation issues with the Government of India. The discussions are going well.”

Referring to internal conflicts and Pakistan and China, the Army chief had said India was ready for ‘two-and-a-half front war’.

ALSO READ | India Ready for 'Two-and-a-half Front War', Says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

General Rawat has also batted for the induction of women in combat roles. "I am looking at women coming as jawans. I am going to start it soon. Firstly, we will start with women as military police jawans," he had told PTI last month.