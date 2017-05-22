A First: CBI Chargesheet in an Alleged Case of 'Love Jihad'

New Delhi: In what could be the first chargesheet in a case of alleged ‘Love Jihad’, Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet in the case involving national-level shooter Tara Shahdeo.

It was filed against Ranjeet Singh Kohli, who she had alleged to have forced her to convert to marry him. The chargesheet also mentions Kaushal Rani, Kohli’s mother and a judicial officer Mustaq Ahmed, who was the then registrar vigilance in Jharkhand.

The case was handed over to CBI by the Jharkhand High Court on 22nd May 2015.

The chargesheet was filed in Ranchi court under sections of criminal conspiracy, sexual assault, domestic violence and for fraudulently organizing marriage ceremony without lawful marriage.

After the marriage, Shahdeo claimed, she had found that Kohli's real name was Raqibul Hasan Khan. She told the police and later CBI that she was tortured for over a month to accept her husband's religion.

Kohli, alias Hasan, was also charged with 295A, at the time of arrest but it appears that this section which deals with deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religious beliefs, was dropped in the chargesheet.

According to Kohli, on 14th August the couple had a fight following a tiff between Shahdeo and her mother-in-law. He admits that he had beaten her but refused to accept that it was to convert to Islam. Five days after the incident, Shahdeo filed an FIR against her husband in a local court.