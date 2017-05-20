DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
A Minor Was Assaulted Like Nirbhaya, But Nobody is Talking About Her
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Millions of eyes stayed glued to their television sets on May 5, 2017, as they waited for the Supreme Court verdict on the ghastly Nirbhaya gang rape case. The court upheld the death sentence for all four accused in the case, which ‘shook the conscience of the nation’.
While the nation rejoiced as justice was served to ‘India’s daughter’, a household in Gurugram, just about an hour’s drive from the Supreme Court, cried tears of joy too, even as their hearts broke into a million pieces. Joy because the verdict brought hope of a similar justice to their daughter, and heartbreak because their daughter has been denied justice for so long.
ALSO READ | Law Student in Kerala Ends 8-yr-old Cycle of Rape, Chops Off Godman's Penis
The assault left the girl, now 9-years-old, with a perineal tear. The minor underwent six surgeries, her family shifted homes four times over six months and finally left Delhi to protect their privacy. Now, settled in Gurugram, the family has been running pillar to post to get justice.
“One of the two men is saying that he was a minor at the time of the crime. For the past four years, the court is still trying to prove his age,” says the girl’s uncle, who follows up on the case closely since he stays in Delhi.
The girl is never left alone. Her mother accompanies her every time she steps out of the house and doesn’t even leave her alone inside the house. Her father has taken up a job as a peon in the school that she goes to. Her younger brother accompanies her back from school, come what may.
ALSO READ | Another Nirbhaya: 7 Men Rape, Mutilate and Run Over Woman in Rohtak
“Our daughter has forgotten about it. All that she knows is that she was sick for a very long time, but is now healthy,” says the minor’s mother. “The men have ruined my daughter’s life. I want nothing less than death for her perpetrators,” she adds.
ALSO READ | Kerala Pastor Convicted in Another Child Rape Case, Sent To Jail For Life
His daughter’s oblivion to her own trauma is a blessing in disguise, but is also a cause of worry for the family.
“She’s growing up, and if the hearing and judgment come at an age when she’s able to comprehend things, then we’ll have to tell her the truth and make her face facts. We don’t know who to deal with that. But, the bigger concern for us is to get her the justice my daughter deserves. I’m ready to face anything for that,” says the father.
Recommended For You
- Footballer C K Vineeth Sacked Due to Low Attendance, Ministry Steps In
- IPL 2017: When Sony Made Life Tough for KKR Skipper Gambhir
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi: Part 4
- Aishwarya Looks Like a Princess Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale At Cannes 2017
- Fly with AirAsia and Avail the Lowest Airfare to Travel Across India