A Museum for All Indian Prime Ministers Will be in Line With Panditji's Legacy: Nehru Museum Head

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in the national capital has been committed to honouring India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The current central government, though, has been mulling over another “museum for all Indian PMs” in the NMML premises.The move has been subject to varied reactions, from being viewed as undermining the Nehru legacy to giving other PMs their due. On the 128th birth anniversary of India’s Prime Minister,spoke to the present, on the proposed fresh developments. Edited excerpts:It is the government’s decision to have a museum of all India’s PMs in NMML. The last book on the Prime Minister’s Office was published in 1976 and in the following years, there were chapters on the PMO but never a comprehensive study on it.With this museum, there is set to be a comprehensive approach towards studying the PMO. In the US, there are a number of centres that study the presidency, the Congress or legislature. This is very important for the democracy. The museum will enable the Indian society to know more about democratic institutions. Also, scholars will get the one-stop shop to study the subject and get to know about our democracy.Pandit Nehru was a believer in democratic institutions and democracy. There are documents of his correspondence with Sardar Patel over the role, duty and conduct of a Prime Minister. In fact, Mahatma Gandhi mediated between the two leaders.With Nehru being an institution builder, there is all the more reason for NMML to develop the idea in its premise. Nehru cannot be frozen in time – our leaders should be debated, discussed. I might agree with him, disagree with him, I might partly-agree with him or I might partly-disagree. Everyone should be given a chance to discuss our leaders, our way. The museum for all PMs is in line with the Nehru legacy.Currently, the museum’s storyline stops at Gandhi’s death and India gaining independence. After the revamp, you will see different aspects of Nehru, explained in the museum. There will be a gallery on ‘Nehru and Foreign Policy’, ‘Nehru and Industry’, ‘Nehru and Education’ and ‘Nehru and Gandhi’. It will be a modern, interactive museum.The status quo changes all the time. Today, the times are not like how it used to be. To expect any government to not communicate its vision is being unrealistic. The previous governments have also set up these institutions to forward their vision.We have stepped up the level of activities. From the year 2016-17 to now, we have added 70 programs. We have partnered with loads of people and organizations. We choose those who satisfy us and have the program in line with what we do.NMML invites everyone – I have hosted left-leaning intellectuals, Congress leaders, people who are pro-government, anti-government. All have been given space for their conferences.This in itself told us that we need to collect more work on all the other PMs. There is not much available on HD Deve Gowda and PV Narasimha Rao, except some material on them in vernacular languages. This shows that we have not gone beyond Hindi and English. Lal Bahadur Shastri and Chaudhury Charan Singh are quite under-researched.We have hired people to develop material on all PMs. There will be work on improving technology and to harmonise content with it. We are looking for an architect who can design a museum, which will be in harmony with the surroundings of NMML.