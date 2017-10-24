A New Pair of Shoe Bites For Three Days, Dharmendra Pradhan on GST

A day after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Narendra Modi government terming GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan defended the government by saying that GST related woes were temporary just like a new shoe bites for a couple of days.“A new show bites for three days but settles from the fourth day. Similarly, the GST would also get settled shortly,” Pradhan told journalists in Indore.“Excessive negativity is being spread against the GST in the country,” he added.Responding to opposition onslaught on GST, he shot back by asking whether the entire country should pay taxes or only the service class should do it. “Shouldn’t taxation be simplified, shouldn’t rates be increased and shouldn’t tax net be enhanced?”Flaying erstwhile Congress rule, Pradhan said public was well aware of decades of Congress misrule.He said petroleum products should be brought under GST ambit.Pradhan dubbed Rahul Gandhi’s jibe an outcome of ‘dejection and hopelessness’.“Out of the 50 crore workforce in the country, only five crore are skilled workers,” said the minister, promising that Skill India initiative will generate employment in the country.